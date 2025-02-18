The latest Marvel cinematic entry “Captain America: Brave New World” (2025) has topped the foreign movies box office in Egypt on Sunday, for the fifth consecutive day, achieving nearly LE 284,000 and bringing its total revenues in Egypt to LE 2.64 million.

Directed by William Onah, the superhero action film was released in theaters on February 12.

The movie is written by Malcolm Spielman and Dalian Musoun, it features Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America Sam Wilson with Harrison Ford in the role of the President of the US, Thadius Ross..

The story of the movie starts shortly after Captain America’s meeting with the new US President.

Sam Wilson soon finds himself in the heart of a huge international incident, in an uncompromising battle with time to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy.