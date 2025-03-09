Nottingham Forest match-winner Callum Hudson-Odoi insisted his team are “staying humble” after beating reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday to take control of the race for a place in next year’s Champions League.

Hudson-Odoi latched onto a sweeping cross-field pass from Morgan Gibbs-White in the 84th minute before driving into the box and squeezing a finish past Éderson to leave Forest third in the table, four points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team in fourth and six clear of Fulham in sixth.

English teams’s performances in Europe this year make it likely that the top-five teams in the division will qualify for the elite level of European competition next season, but Hudson-Odoi insisted the buffer his team has built would not breed any overconfidence.

Callum Hudson-Odoi continued his fine form against Manchester City. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

“We know the position we’re in but there are still a lot of games to go until the end of the season,” Hudson-Odoi told TNT Sports after the game. “It’s about staying humble, driving ourselves and trying to get as many points on the board as possible.”

“I’m absolutely buzzing with the goal. We fought every battle, every ball and I’m happy we got the win for the fans. Look at the crowd, they’re amazing.”

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo echoed his winger’s comments when asked about his aims for the rest of the season.

“To be better in next game against Ipswich. We take it game-by-game.”

Forest’s win was their first in the league over City since December 1997. The last time they beat a reigning Premier League champion was in December 1994 against Manchester United.