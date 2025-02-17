RIYADH — Martijn Blanken, CEO of NEO Space Group, outlined the company’s ambitious plans to develop satellite communication capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Saudi Gazette, Blanken detailed the group’s approach to satellite operations, acquisitions, and its vision to position Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global space sector.

Blanken revealed that NEO Space Group is in the process of operationalizing the Saudi-owned SGS-1 (Saudi Geospatial Satellite 1) and has plans to expand its satellite fleet.

“We will be adding additional satellites to it over time,” he said. “We’re currently not yet at the stage where we have made any decisions, but we’re spending a lot of time looking at the various options. I expect that later this year, we will announce that we’re going to deploy certain amount of capital to develop some satellite communications capabilities here in the Kingdom.”

Blanken also emphasized the growing significance of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations, stating that the future of satellite communications will shift away from traditional geostationary satellites.

“In the past, everything was geostationary, and now in the future, it will be all LEO, with a bit of backup from geostationary,” he explained.

“We have two options — either we can develop our own Saudi Arabian version of a LEO constellation, but that is quite an inefficient way to use capital and takes a while to build, or we can partner with one or multiple existing providers. These are the sorts of conversations we are having.”

While the company is actively building its downstream satellite communications (SatCom) business, it is also exploring midstream opportunities, which involve owning and operating satellites.

“We are likely going to enter new verticals through M&A,” Blanken said. “I can’t discuss acquisitions we are currently considering, but we are actively looking into expanding our satellite capabilities.”

On the geospatial front, NEO Space Group has taken a major step forward by acquiring UP42, a marketplace for geospatial imagery, as well as Tactnia ETS, which has been rebranded as Geospatial Services.

“This platform will be the marketplace here in the Kingdom, for which we have won an exclusive license from CST, the regulator,” he said. “We use images provided via the marketplace, process that data, and translate it into actionable insights for customers.”

Blanken noted that geospatial services have vast commercial potential and will play a crucial role in the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

“Each individual in the world, including in Saudi Arabia, makes use of geospatial data on a daily basis—they just don’t fully realize it yet,” he said. “For example, Google Maps is a geospatial product, and these types of services will only become more prevalent.”

Blanken stressed that NEO Space Group’s mission aligns with Vision 2030, particularly in diversifying the economy away from fossil fuels and developing a national space industry.

“Saudi Arabia is already a substantial spender on space and space-related products, but the vast majority of the expenditure goes to overseas companies,” he explained.

“By creating a national champion, we allow users of space services to spend their money with a Saudi Arabian company, which benefits the economy while also strengthening sovereignty and security.”

He added that having a Saudi-controlled space company ensures the Kingdom retains full control over its assets.

“Like most governments, the Saudi government doesn’t want to be fully dependent on external providers—not because they distrust them, but because, in times of trouble, you want to have certainty that you control these assets,” he said.

“NEO Space Group, even though I happen to be a Dutchman running a Saudi Arabian company, is a Saudi Arabian company and controlled by Saudi Arabia.”

Another major objective for NEO Space Group is talent development. The company is collaborating with KAUST and KFUPM to strengthen research capabilities and create a pipeline of skilled professionals.

“We’ve signed a partnership with KAUST and there will be an MoU with KFUPM,” Blanken said. “We want to use these partnerships as a breeding ground for talent that we can subsequently hire. The research institutions benefit because we provide funding and meaningful projects, and hopefully, over time, we will benefit from attracting highly capable Saudi talent.”

While NEO Space Group is focused on strengthening Saudi Arabia’s space sector, Blanken made it clear that the company has global ambitions.

“If you are in downstream services—such as in-flight connectivity, where we have signed contracts with Turkish Airlines and Thai Airways—then yes, we are looking beyond Saudi Arabia,” he said. “You cannot get a profitable business just by signing up one or two airlines; you need to have a significant number of aircraft using your platform.

“The same applies when we start investing in satellite assets. LEO satellites cover the planet, and geostationary satellites cover much larger areas than just Saudi Arabia. You cannot launch a satellite and expect a good return by only providing services within the Kingdom. So, we are looking well beyond Saudi Arabia.”

Reflecting on his journey in Saudi Arabia, Blanken described leading NEO Space Group as a unique professional opportunity.

“This is the seventh country I’ve lived and worked in,” he said. “It doesn’t happen often that you get the chance to come to a country that is very focused on growth, start a company from scratch, and be backed by a visionary and well-funded investor.

“That sounded like an opportunity too good to pass up for someone who is drawn to adventure, comfortable taking risks, and comfortable being uncomfortable,” he added.

