BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s President Xi Jinping has attended a symposium on private enterprises and delivered a speech after listening to representatives of private companies, official news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

There were no specific details about the symposium in the Xinhua report.

Reuters reported last week that the symposium is aimed at boosting private-sector sentiment and Xi was expected to encourage company chiefs to expand their businesses domestically and internationally amidst an intensifying China-U.S. technology war. The Reuters report cited people with knowledge of the meeting.

Top Chinese tech entrepreneurs including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and Tencent CEO Pony Ma were expected to attend, the sources told Reuters.

