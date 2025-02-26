(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp.’s earnings are set to dictate whether artificial intelligence can regain its status as the key driver behind Wall Street gains — or trigger more weakness after the Magnificent Seven group of technology stocks fell into correction territory.

Reports from the leader in AI chips have become some of the most important events of the year for Wall Street. Nvidia’s fourth-quarter earnings due after Wednesday’s close may be its most critical yet, coming after the emergence of China-based startup DeepSeek scrambled the outlook for AI infrastructure needs.

While Nvidia shares had been trending higher this month, they remain below their pre-DeepSeek levels. Investors have been more reluctant to buy this dip than previous selloffs, and hedge funds have sold tech of late. It’s also the first time since 2022 that Nvidia will report earnings with shares down since its last report.

“DeepSeek opened our eyes to the fact that Nvidia is not invincible,” said Shana Sissel, chief investment officer at Banrion Capital Management, who expects muted results from the chipmaker this quarter. Options data show the implied move around the report is about 8.5% in either direction. Nvidia shares rose nearly 4% in early trading Wednesday.

“The other tech companies that have reported have been broadly pessimistic and the AI parts of the business were in some cases the most negative parts,” she added. “I’m feeling pretty cautious, and am not overly optimistic that this will be the kind of report we’ve seen a lot from Nvidia over the past year and a half. That could lead to a massive selloff.”

DeepSeek’s emergence in January blew a hole in what had been one of Wall Street’s sturdiest trades: that developing AI would require massive investments in computing power and related infrastructure, notably the kind of chips Nvidia specializes in. The China-based firm claimed performance that is comparable to US models despite requiring far fewer chips and less computing power.

The latest hiccup for tech stocks came after TD Cowen wrote that Microsoft Corp. has begun canceling leases for a substantial amount of datacenter capacity in the US, a move that may reflect concerns about whether it’s building more AI computing than it will need over the long term.

