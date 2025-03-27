Denver NWSL, the league’s latest expansion team, announced plans to build a new training center and temporary stadium on Thursday.

Both facilities will be located in Centennial, Colorado, about 15 miles southeast of Denver, and will be built in partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD).

The temporary stadium will seat 12,000 fans and will be used during the team’s inaugural season as well as 2027. The date on which ground will be broken on the two projects is still to be determined.

“Our partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District represents the power of sports to unite communities and create opportunity,” said Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen.

“We’re proud to invest in world-class facilities that will support our athletes, engage students, enhance education, and leave a lasting impact on our community and the region. Centennial is the perfect home to begin this exciting chapter for Denver NWSL.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the team’s plans for a permanent stadium at Sante Fe Yards in Denver being announced earlier this month. Global design firm Populus was chosen to lead the performance center and temporary stadium design, as well as the permanent stadium.

The training facility will feature eight soccer fields, including the temporary stadium, and will sit on 43 acres of land with 20,000 square feet dedicated to the facility. The training site will also be comprised of player lounges, strength and conditioning facilities, recovery rooms, a dining area, as well as a theater dedicated to video analysis.

“Denver NWSL is setting a new benchmark for what it means to support professional athletes with the infrastructure they deserve,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

“From a world-class training environment to a thoughtfully designed temporary stadium, this initiative is an example of how our clubs are leading the way in reimagining what’s possible in women’s sports.”

Following the 2027 NWSL season, the stadium will be reduced to 4,000 seats and will be utilized by the Cherry Creek School District.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new professional women’s soccer performance center to our City. This investment in women’s sports will inspire athletes of all ages and strengthen our community’s commitment to excellence, teamwork, and opportunity,” said Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko. Mayor Piko added, “The temporary venue will be the first-of-its-kind serving an NWSL club, and it will bring the added benefit of providing a long-term home for Cherry Creek School District team sporting events.”

The partnership between Denver NWSL and the CCSD will include shared use of the training fields and stadium, along with benefits for CCSD students, families, and the community. The benefits include an upfront donation of $100,000 to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation and access to Denver NWSL tickets.

“This project provides substantial short- and long-term benefits for students, families, and the community at-large while maximizing taxpayer investment in the district,” said Cherry Creek Superintendent Christopher Smith. “With this innovative partnership, Cherry Creek Schools continues to grow our excellence and lead in providing world-class programs and experiences for students.”