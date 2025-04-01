Los Angeles prosecutors declined to file formal charges against former “NYPD Blue” actor Kim Delaney and her husband after they were accused of domestic violence.

The pair was arrested Saturday morning after Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to their home in the coastal community of Marina del Rey to investigate a possible domestic disturbance, sheriff’s officials said.

Delany, 65, was booked on suspicion of felony assault and held with no bail through Tuesday morning, the maximum without formal charges and the day she was scheduled to appear in court for arraignment, according to authorities and inmate records.

James Morgan, 54, was booked on suspicion of domestic violence but was soon released, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Jose Salgado said. His bail was listed as $20,000.

Both were scheduled to make initial appearances in court on Tuesday.

“Our office has declined to file charges against Kim Delaney and James Morgan due to insufficient evidence,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Pamela J. Johnson said by email.

It wasn’t clear if Delaney and Morgan had lawyers for the case. Delaney’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

According to inmate records, Morgan was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, with Delaney’s arrest following about 30 minutes later.

On her Instagram page, Delaney has portrayed the relationship as loving, posting a photo with Morgan alongside the words “pure love.” She marked the couple’s second wedding anniversary on the social media platform, where she expressed love for her husband and said she’s “your wife for life.”

Delaney has appeared in widely viewed prime-time shows and miniseries throughout the years, but it was her role as Det. Diane Russell on the police drama “NYPD Blue” that earned her fame as well as an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series in 1997.