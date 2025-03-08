At the 2025 Forbes Woman Africa Awards in Pretoria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General, won the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her transformative leadership in global trade. Arunma Oteh, former World Bank Treasurer, received the Change Maker of the Decade Award for her impactful financial reforms. Held during the 10th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, themed “To The Power of 10: The Rule-Breakers In Africa’s Next Chapter,” the star-studded event honored trailblazing women. Other winners included Tiwa Savage (Media Icon) and Nissi Ogulu (Youth Icon), celebrating African women reshaping history.

Source: Forbes Africa