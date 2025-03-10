SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — JJ White scored 29, Marquel Sutton totaled 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Omaha beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 85-75 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Summit League Tournament.

The top-seeded Mavericks (22-12) had already earned the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament entering the game because the Tommies (24-10) — the No. 2 seed — are in their final year of postseason ineligibility after making a rare leap from Division III to Division I.

The Mavericks will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time after transitioning to D-I play in 2011. Omaha’s 22 victories this season are its most since the move up.

White and reserve Lance Waddles both scored 11 in the first half and combined to make 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range to guide Omaha to a 39-33 advantage. Sutton, the Summit League player of the year, had his eighth double-double this season by halftime with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sutton opened the second half with a dunk and White followed with a 3-pointer to push Omaha’s lead to double digits. A Waddles 3-pointer gave the Mavericks their largest lead at 51-36 with 14 minutes remaining.

St. Thomas got within six points four times, the final one at 79-73 on two Minessale free throws with 1:58 left. Sutton followed with two foul shots and White added a layup to wrap up the title.

White made 10 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers, adding five assists for the Mavericks. Waddles hit four 3-pointers and scored 15.

Minnessale had 20 points to lead the Tommies. Miles Barnstable scored 14.