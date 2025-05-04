Muscat – Oman Arab Bank, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched its pioneering initiative, Money Adventures for Young Savers, to prepare future generations for financial success. His Excellency Majid bin Said Al Bahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, inaugurated the programme during a ceremony at Al-Ula Basic Education School in Al Ghubrah. The event marked the official launch of a nationwide campaign to equip students with essential financial literacy skills, in line with the Ministry’s ‘Khazna’ initiative.

Launched at a pivotal time, Money Adventures for Young Savers aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by fostering a financially aware and responsible generation. The programme employs a forward-thinking educational model that combines interactive learning with real-life experiences. Students explore key financial concepts such as earning, saving, smart spending, and charitable giving through age-appropriate activities and engaging, hands-on learning stations.

In its first year, the programme will reach 3,000 students across 50 schools in Oman, with 60 students participating from each school. Organisers will divide students into two groups to maximise engagement and learning outcomes. Seven interactive stations will offer rich educational content and experiential learning opportunities that make financial education accessible and enjoyable.

At the launch, Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, it’s vital to equip young people with the financial knowledge to make informed, responsible decisions. Through Money Adventures for Young Savers, we aim to nurture a new generation that values saving, investing, and prudent financial management. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Education enables us to deliver this impactful initiative and contribute meaningfully to the financial education of Oman’s youth.”

This initiative reflects a strong national partnership. Skilled Omani youth from Oman Arab Bank and the Ministry of Education developed the programme’s educational content, training materials, and interactive tools. Their collaboration highlights a shared commitment to nurturing local talent and investing in educational initiatives that build a solid financial knowledge foundation among students.

The programme will expand to include more schools across the Sultanate, reaffirming Oman Arab Bank’s and the Ministry’s commitment to providing inclusive, high-quality financial education. The goal is to empower all students with the financial skills they need to navigate life confidently and responsibly.

As part of its broader community investment strategy, Oman Arab Bank views financial literacy as a cornerstone of sustainable development. This initiative reinforces the Bank’s role as a proactive contributor to national goals. It supports economic and social progress by helping youth make informed financial choices that positively shape their futures and communities.