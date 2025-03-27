Britain’s media and telecommunications regulator announced on Thursday that it has fined the operator of the adult-only platform OnlyFans £1.05 million ($1.4 million) for failing to meet age-verification and disclosure requirements, according to a report by Reuters.

The fine comes amid growing concerns about the platform’s involvement in hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material and trafficking.

Meanwhile, another Reuters report earlier in January, 2025, noted that the popular subscription-based platform has been at the center of allegations involving its payment processors, Visa and Mastercard.

According to the Reuters report, a whistleblower, identified as a senior compliance expert, filed a complaint in January 2023, accusing the two credit card giants of failing to stop their networks from processing payments for illicit material on the platform.

The whistleblower claimed that both companies were aware of illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on OnlyFans since at least 2021 but “turned a blind eye” to these transactions, said Reuters.