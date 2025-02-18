Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, Feb. 18:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Sault Ste. Marie: Ford is making an announcement and speaking to reporters at 10 a.m. He’s also set to visit workers with the Ontario Pipe Trades Council Local 900.

Sudbury: Ford is visiting with workers at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1687.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Toronto: Stiles is making an announcement at 10 a.m., and she’s expected to hold a rally with supporters, performers and guest speakers in the evening.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Hamilton: Crombie is making an announcement at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Mississauga: Crombie is aiming to visit a small business.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Trending Now Canada survives late scare in win over Finland, now faces USA in 4 Nations final

China says U.S. stance on Taiwan has ‘gravely backpedaled’

Flesherton, Ont.: Schreiner is expected to make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. alongside local candidate Joel Loughead, then participate in a community meet-and-greet.