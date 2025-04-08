Just over 35,000 customers still don’t have power back in Ontario more than a week after a storm tore through the central and eastern parts of the province.

Among the hardest hit communities were those surrounding Peterborough and Orillia.

Hydro One says over 4,800 crews are working to restore service, with favourable weather in the forecast.

The utility’s website also says crews have identified more than 2,300 broken poles in the affected areas.

The March 30 ice storm saw more than a million homes and businesses in Ontario experience power outages.

The following days brought strong winds and heavy rain, which affected crews’ ability to do restoration work.