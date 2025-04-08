The Hostages and Missing Families Forum published on Monday a medical report detailing the condition of the living hostages still held captive in Gaza, based on known medical conditions and injuries, propaganda videos published by Hamas, and testimonies from those released during the recent two-month ceasefire.

The report, which the forum stressed did not provide a full depiction of the hostages’ health, examined both their physical and mental state. It warned that some have been isolated for the majority of their 550 days in captivity, increasing the chances of severe psychological distress, and that many of them were likely suffering from digestive problems, prolonged dehydration and serious infections.

Fifty-eight of the 251 hostages seized during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught remain in the clutches of Gazan terror groups. Hamas is also holding the body of a soldier killed during the 2014 Gaza war, bringing the total number of captives to 59. Of that number, 24 are thought to be alive.

The testimonies from hostages released during the recent ceasefire from mid-January to early March reveal proof of “severe shortages of food, water and medical care, leading to malnutrition, severe weakness and the deterioration of their health,” the forum said.

On top of that, they are undergoing “physical and mental torture,” it said, including “strangulation, being tied up, being hung by the legs, burns and deliberate starvation.”

Some of the hostages are chained up, “for weeks or months at a time,” and they are all being held in tunnels underground “without natural light and air,” the report said.

Images of those held captive in Gaza are displayed at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, on March 31, 2025. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

“Captivity survivors held for long periods of time described conditions of complete isolation, with no contact with other Israelis, or knowledge of their loved ones’ conditions,” the forum said.

“Many suffered from severe malnutrition and deteriorating health due to the lack of proper medical care. Some battled serious infections or illnesses without any access to medical care, and sometimes remained wounded, without bandages or painkillers.”

Israel has received proof of life for 20 of the 24 hostages since the start of the war, the forum said, but information about their health is still lacking. Of the remaining four, it said “concerns for their safety are growing.”

The remaining captives are a mix of soldiers and civilian men — many of whom are treated by Hamas as soldiers because they are still within the age range eligible for IDF reserve service.

Returned hostages have recounted experiencing “particularly severe torture” if their captors determined that they were IDF soldiers or other “key figures,” the forum said. Many of them were subjected to “prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation and frequent beatings.”

Physical condition of the hostages

The report noted that at least five of the living hostages had pre-existing health conditions, including asthma, allergies and skin diseases.

At least eight are suffering from physical injuries, it said, including burns, infections, and injuries to the eyes and nose.

All 24 are suffering from malnutrition, it said, and many have lost drastic amounts of weight.

“Additional evidence suggests that some of the hostages frequently suffer from vomiting and diarrhea, symptoms that indicate severe digestive problems and a risk of dehydration.”

“This distress is likely due to the complete lack of sanitation, poor nutrition and undrinkable water,” the report stated.

Declining mental health

All 24 of the living hostages are suffering from “serious psychological disorders,” the forum said, “including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

It noted that, in addition to being held alone for long periods, some of the hostages were separated from family members snatched along with them on October 7.

“Sleep deprivation, threats and constant intimidation are worsening their mental states,” the report summarized.

People protest against the Israeli government and call for the immediate release of the Gaza hostages, Tel Aviv, March 22, 2025. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

The report also provided an overview of the health of most of the living hostages, based on testimonies shared with their families, statements from released hostages and videos released by Hamas.

It noted that it only published information on individual hostages with the express permission of their families. As such, several hostages were not named in the report.

Alon Ohel

The forum said Alon Ohel, who was abducted from the Nova music festival, is suffering from eye injuries, leaving him with limited vision, and a risk of losing sight in his second eye as well. He is being held alone, chained up and with a severe lack of food, it said. It recalled testimony from released hostages who had been held with him, who described him as experiencing “severe mental distress.”

Yosef-Haim Ohana

The forum noted that while the family received proof of life from Yosef-Haim Ohana in February, it is lacking information as to his health.

Testimonies have indicated, however, that he is suffering from severe digestive issues, has collapsed from severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhea, and has suffered severe psychological and physical abuse.

The forum noted that prior to October 7, 2023, he had been waiting to undergo surgery for an unspecified medical problem which has now been left untreated for 550 days.

Avinatan Or

Released hostages have said Avinatan Or is suffering mentally, and has lost a significant amount of weight due to food shortages, the forum said.

Avinatan Or, a Nvidia employee, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from the Supernova desert rave (Courtesy)

Edan Alexander

Edan Alexander, a dual US-Israeli citizen, “physically appeared to be in good condition” in a propaganda video released by Hamas in November 2024, the forum said, but there were clear signs of mental distress.

Matan Angrest

Matan Angrest was beaten by terrorists and abducted from a burning tank at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7. A video released by Hamas in February showed Angrest suffering from visible injuries to his face, which the forum said raised concerns about “bone damage and neurological damage.” According to the forum, his captors have taken him out of the tunnels to the surface of the Gaza Strip on several occasions due to concerns that he was close to death.

Elkana Bohbot

Elkana Bohbot suffers from asthma and a chronic respiratory condition, the forum said, and has not received any medical attention, which could “pose a risk of death.” He is malnourished and has lost significant weight. His mental health is believed to have deteriorated after the hostages he was held with were released, and he was left behind.

Ziv and Gali Berman

Twins Ziv and Gali Berman were abducted together, but are being held separately, the forum said. The state of their physical and mental health is unclear, but testimonies have indicated that they are experiencing “isolation, poor nutrition, lack of hygiene, and physical and mental abuse.”

Ziv Berman suffered head injuries as a result of IDF shelling early in the war, the forum said, and the severity of the injury is unclear, although it is clear he needs medical treatment, it said.

Ziv and Gali Berman were taken captive by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023. (Courtesy)

Gali is said to be in decent physical condition, but has been held alone for the majority of his captivity, and has been interrogated by Hamas operatives as they consider him to be a soldier.

Rom Braslavski

Rom Braslavski suffers from asthma, and has severe allergies that the forum said can cause “rashes, itchy eyes, sneezing and difficulty breathing.” He also suffers from scoliosis and chronic back pain, and was abducted without his glasses.

The forum said it has not received any information about his state for the last year, leading to “serious concerns about a significant deterioration in his physical and mental state.”

Bipin Joshi

There have been no signs of life from Nepali agriculture student Bipin Joshi, who the forum said suffers from allergies that have likely gone untreated.

Bipin Joshi, a Nepali farming student, was taken captive from Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists. (Courtesy)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Guy Gilboa-Dalal is reasonably physically healthy, the forum said, but in a video of him being forced to watch the release of other hostages, he “appears exhausted, with a blank look in his eyes. His family said they have received testimonies of him being tied up by his hands and feet, with a bag placed over his head. They have said he is suffering from extreme thirst, which at one point caused him to lose the ability to speak. The forum said he has also lost his hearing in one ear.

Hostages Evyatar David (left) and Guy Gilboa-Dalal speak in a Hamas propaganda video filmed at the site and time of the release ceremony in Gaza for three other captives, February 22, 2025. (Screenshot: Telegram)

Evyatar David

Evyatar David, who is held with Gilboa-Dalal, was seen in the same video and appeared “scared, frustrated,” and with “body language that expressed severe distress,” the forum said. He, too, is said to be held with his hands and feet bound, and a bag placed over his head. He has been regularly beaten by his captors.

The forum said that testimonies received by his family indicate that his mental and physical health have significantly deteriorated.

Eitan Horn

Eitan Horn was left behind in Gaza when his brother Yair was released during the recent ceasefire. A video released of him last month showed him to be in “very poor physical condition,” the forum said. “His body is thin, his movements are heavy, and he is suffering from open blisters and severe infections in his hands.”

Horn suffers from a chronic skin disease, which is being worsened by the lack of medical treatment, it said.

Segev Kalfon

Segev Kalfon suffers from pre-existing medical conditions, including generalized anxiety disorder, the forum said, and underwent an operation on his leg not long before October 7. It said testimonies have indicated he is being kept in chains and is suffering from a lack of food.

Nimrod Cohen

Nimrod Cohen is the sole survivor of his tank squad which was attacked on October 7, and was abducted after witnessing the murder of his fellow tank operatives, the forum said. Freed hostages have said he is depressed and doesn’t speak much. He is suffering from an untreated ear infection and a skin rash caused by unsanitary conditions.

Bar Abraham Kupershtein

The forum said that it is lacking clear information about the health of Bar Abraham Kupershtein, but that in a video released earlier this month, he was “exhausted, angry, and perhaps even showing signs of despair, but his speech is clear, coherent, and logical.”

Ariel Cunio

No proof of life has been received from Ariel Cunio since he was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his partner Arbel Yehud, who was released in January, the forum said.

Former hostage Yarden Bibas, center, holds posters calling for the release of David and Ariel Cunio, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, March 18, 2025. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

David Cunio

Released hostages have told David Cunio’s family that they saw him during their captivity, and that he was alive. Besides that, no further information has been received as to his well-being.

Omri Miran

The last sign of life from Omri Miran, a dual Israeli-Hungarian citizen, dates back to July 2024, and was received from a recently released hostage, the forum said. He was said to be held in “extremely difficult conditions,” without access to daylight, clean air, or adequate amounts of food. The forum said that his mental health is likely to have deteriorated since he was separated from other hostages.

Eitan Mor

Not much is known about the health of Eitan Mor, who was abducted from the Nova music festival. Released hostages have provided his family with proof of life, but did not have more information.

Eitan Mor was serving as an unarmed security guard at the Supernova desert rave on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked (Courtesy)

Tamir Nimrodi

The family of 20-year-old Tamir Nimrodi hasn’t received any proof of life since October 7, 2023, when a video surfaced of his abduction from an IDF base near the Erez Crossing. He was in pyjamas and without his glasses in the video. His family has said that they know he entered Gaza alive, but that then “the earth swallowed him.”

Matan Zangauker

Matan Zangauker was seen in a Hamas propaganda video in December 2024, in which he described the harsh conditions of his captivity. The forum said he appeared “pale and thin, with clear signs of exhaustion.”

‘Time is running out’

“As time passes, concern grows that their physical and mental state is much more severe than can be estimated,” the forum said of the 24 living hostages.

“The information collected paints a very worrying picture: The hostages are being held in inhumane conditions, suffering severe physical and mental abuse, and their health and mental states are rapidly deteriorating,” it said. “Time is running out, and every additional moment in captivity puts their lives in terrible danger.”

Summarizing its findings, the forum said that “every additional day in captivity is a potential death sentence for them. This death would be a ‘preventable death,’ meaning a death that could have been avoided through proper intervention.”

“The date in this report leaves no room for doubt — time is running out,” the four said. “Urgent action must be taken to bring them back before it is too late.”