On a windy, rainy Sunday, students from the University of Oregon, University of Washington and Evergreen State College picked up trash at Sunset Beach on Oregon’s northern coast, with help from Environment Oregon.

During the cleanup, it was evident that plastic is everywhere, even on the rugged, remote beaches of Oregon’s north shore. Students found plastic bags, plastic debris, bottle caps, and even kid’s toys covering the sand. The event was an important reminder that nothing we use for a few moments should pollute our environment for a lifetime. Young people and students are going to be inherit the planet in the future and we should be doing all we can to safeguard nature and wild spaces for them.