As per the government sources, On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has taken a firm stand, banning 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent ones like Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, and Geo News. The move comes in response to these channels disseminating provocative, communally sensitive content, spreading false narratives, and misinforming the public about India, its Army, and its security agencies. This decision is particularly tied to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Show more Show less