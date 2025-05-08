India struck nine sites in Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, taking “focused, measured and non-escalatory” military action against terror infrastructure in the neighbourhood. It hit training camps and targeted the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that have been waging a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir for decades. Initial estimates suggest more than 70 terrorists and their supporters have been eliminated in the targeted strikes, said those aware of developments.India used a range of weapons—from airlaunched precision land attack missiles to loitering munitions and drones—in a series of strikes that lasted 25 minutes.

Evidence released by India shows repeated hits on several camps known to have been harbouring terrorists, including the Muridke headquarters of LeT, where terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attack of 2008 were trained.

The action was named Operation Sindoor to represent justice for victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26. The strikes announcement was also highly symbolic, with foreign secretary Vikram Misri leading remarks, followed by women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh providing technical details.