Pakistan early Saturday claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones, reported news agency PTI.Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

“But all assets of the Air Force remain safe,” he claimed.

India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed.

He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan’s air defence system. Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, where the military has its headquarters, is around 10 kilometres from the capital Islamabad.This is a developing story.

