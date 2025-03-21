Pakistan secure a nine-wicket win by chasing 205 in Auckland to beat New Zealand in third T20 international.

Opener Hasan Nawaz struck a record-breaking maiden century as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third Twenty20 to keep the series alive.

After scoring a duck in each of the two opening games – the first innings of his international career – Nawaz rebounded with a stunning and unbeaten 105 in Auckland on Friday as the tourists raced to 207-1 in response to New Zealand’s 204.

The 23-year-old’s ton came off 44 balls, the fastest by any Pakistan player in a T20 international.

It ensured his team reached the target with four full overs to spare, in a stark reversal of form after heavy losses in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Pakistan backing boosted Nawaz

Nawaz said he appreciated the backing he got following two ducks in the first two matches of the series.

“After scoring one run the pressure was released and I just wanted to win the game,” the Pakistan opener told TNT Sports.

Pakistan controversially dropped captain Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam for the series as part of a reshuffle following disappointments at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the recent Champions Trophy, which it was hosting.

Salman Ali Agha, who assumed the captaincy from Rizwan earlier this month, said: “We played a proper game, the bowlers bowled really well and, yes, we made changes but if you back youngsters they will come good.”

Nawaz put his early failures behind him with a sparkling knock featuring shots all around the wicket, including a series of audacious ramp shots.

The right-hander peppered the short Eden Park boundaries with 10 fours and seven sixes, bringing up victory with successive fours off Kyle Jamieson in the 16th over.

The first of those shots took Nawaz to 100, five balls faster than the previous Pakistan record-holder – Babar Azam against South Africa in 2021.

Fellow opener Mohammad Haris scored 41 off 20 while captain Salman Agha was unbeaten on 51 off 31.

Chapman’s challenge met by Pakistan

Earlier, New Zealand looked well placed after Mark Chapman hit a rapid 94 before they were dismissed in their final over.

Chapman dominated after New Zealand were asked to bat, tallying 11 fours and four sixes from just 44 balls faced.

The rest of the home side’s batsmen struggled to get going, aside from captain Michael Bracewell’s 31.

Experienced seamer Haris Rauf bowled Bracewell and finished with Pakistan’s best figures of 3-29.

“The way Nawaz played was unbelievable, when a guy plays like that it’s pretty tough,” Bracewell reflected at the post-match ceremony.

Game four of the five-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

“We knew it was do or die but we just wanted to go and enjoy it,” Agha added. “Now we are looking forward to the next game.”