If you’re curious how solo female travel in Saudi Arabia is in 2025 is, let me just start by saying there are two drastically different perspectives here.

I was hesitant about traveling solo as a woman in Saudi Arabia, but it felt completely normal and safe!

The first perspective is from the non-Muslim foreign woman traveling solo as a tourist in Saudi Arabia. I fall into that category and I’ll start this post with that insight.

But let’s not forget the other more silent perspective; the Saudi women! They have been under strict rules for decades, without the opportunity to even go to the park solo, but changes in the last few years have loosened some of these ridiculous rules, ever so slightly.

You’ll be shocked to read how privileged we are with freedom as foreign visitors in Saudi Arabia versus the local women who live there!

Don’t want to travel solo to Saudi Arabia? Join my exclusive custom-created small group trip there in 2026! Click here for more information!

Did Solo Female Travel in Saudi Arabia Feel Safe?

I went everywhere solo and it was neve

Let me first preface this answer by saying I have been traveling solo for over 11 years now. It takes a lot to scare me or make me feel unsafe, unless the law is involved.

For the most part, I always feel safe in the Middle East, because the Muslim religion and culture basically forbids the every day person from doing anything bad to me. They are for the most part, very respectful and also very hospitable. However, Muslim culture also puts a lot more power in the hands of men over women, so the main thing I fear is doing something wrong, or upsetting someone, and getting detained or something for it.

However, since I’m a mindful traveler, this is usually never a worry or issue. Unless of course, I feel like I’m in danger or disrespected.

I won’t lie, I was slightly worried about solo female travel in Saudi Arabia because of their past rules of women needing male guardians, and needing to dress a certain way. Actually I never went there until now when those rules were lifted because I knew I’d likely get in trouble for not correctly following them.

My recent experience traveling solo in Saudi Arabia though was very pleasant, and I felt very safe.

Even walking around in public places alone, taking cars with male drivers alone, and eating in restaurants alone felt very normal for me. I can’t say the same for Saudi women as I hardly saw any of them solo.

The was one moment when I felt like I was in potential danger; I did get followed by a car when I was walking alone along the Corniche in Jeddah. They likely just thought I was lost and were going to help, but since they pulled over and waited for me to walk up, I felt scared. To avoid the situation, I called a friend who I knew was on the same time zone and asked her to stay on the phone with me until I got to my destination.

Always be prepared for solo female travel in any country with my top safety tips!

I later learned that it’s still not exactly normal for a woman to be walking on the side of the street alone. Which, to be fair, can be said for many destinations. That being said, I’d suggest always taking a taxi or ride share for longer distances if you’re a solo female traveler in Saudi Arabia.

Other than that incident, I felt very safe in Saudi Arabia!

My Solo Female Travel in Saudi Arabia Itinerary

There’s more than just the one rock facade in Hegra, built by the same nomadic tribe who built Petra!

I went to Saudi Arabia on a whim after a collaboration in Socotra Island, and I am so glad I did! The country is very beautiful from what I saw, both naturally and culturally.

For my full itinerary with tips, check out my Easy AlUla Travel Guide blog post!

In short, I jumped on the cheapest flight from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, which landed me in Jeddah for around $200! I was nervous because Ramadan just started and I heard it might be super crowded, but it was the contrary. During the day at least, which is usually the only time I go out and about solo.

I booked a hotel “near the airport”, which I regret, because it was logistically inconvenient, and I pre-arranged an airport transfer since I still wasn’t 100% sure about the “women need a male escort” thing.

Then I explored the Corniche solo, and later I hired a Saudi woman to give me a tour of Al Balad, the “Old Town. The next day I was supposed to go on a boat trip, but they canceled without good reason…

Next I flew to the increasingly popular city of AlUla! I spent three wonderful yet expensive days there, exploring the World Heritage Sites and enjoying the stunning desert resorts! Be sure to check that blog post for both luxury and budget-ish travel options there!

My time was limited because I had to return to Italy (to get married), but I’ll be returning next year to host one of my group trips, and we will add in Riyadh and Madinah!

Recent Changes for Local Women in Saudi Arabia

From what I’ve gathered (but feel free to fact check me), in 2017, the ‘Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Vision 2030, “a wide-ranging plan for social and economic change” that included a return to “moderate Islam” and a vow to “eradicate the remnants of extremism”, according to the BBC.’

Here’s an overview of these changes so far – Women can now (allegedly):

Drive. (This one shocks most people)

Apply for a job or start a business without male consent

Go out in public without male escorts

Get a passport and leave the country without permission *over the age of 21

Decide their own healthcare and education preferences without a male *over the age of 21

Wear what they’d like as long as it’s very modest

Do Foreigners Need an Invitation to Enter Saudi Arabia?

Nyope. Most people no longer need a letter of invitation to go to Saudi Arabia from most countries! But be sure to check with your government’s travel page to make sure! There still may be restrictions for some countries.

In fact, I planned my whole trip without any help from a tour company, including booking all of my hotels, and I didn’t need to submit proof of my plans or anything.

You can simply get an eVisa online here: Saudi Arabia eVisa

Here’s what you need for the Saudi Arabia Visa:



Photo of Passport info page

An actual passport photo-photo



Can Saudi Women Leave to Go Travel Abroad?

The new post-2018 rules grant permission for women 21 and over to get a passport without male permission, and to travel abroad without a male guardian. :Suppresses eye roll and feminist comments:

However keep in mind that the whole “men are in charge” concept is heavily rooted in Saudi culture, so it is possible many women are still denied the ability to leave the country by a man in their life.

Do Foreign Women Need a Male Guardian to Travel Solo in Saudi Arabia?

I wandered solo even through the bustling Al Balad in the evening

First of all, if any country required me to have a male guardian to go there, I would absolutely not go, so there’s my answer to that question.

There’s mixed information online about whether a foreign non-Muslim woman needed a guardian/escort to travel in Saudi Arabia, but in short; I did not need one.

I was completely solo without even a tour guide for the majority of my trip there, and it seemed completely normal. Well, aside from that one incident with the car that followed me.

Do Saudi Women Still Need a Male Guardian to Travel in-Country?

Unfortunately, I cannot say the same fully for Saudi women. Prior to 2018, all Saudi Arabian women needed a male guardian at all times for literally everything. They were treated like minors their entire lives, always needing permission for everything by a father, husband, brother, or even son!

Post 2018, the laws changed slightly, and now women are allowed to go to public places alone, and they can travel internationally alone, if they are over the age of 21. They can also drive now, which hopefully opens the opportunity for more domestic travel for them at least.

There is one place though that no Saudi woman is allowed to go to alone; Mecca. Their religion’s most holy of holy places, where every Muslim is required to go to at least once for “Hajj”. While women no longer are required to have a male guardian take them, they do have to at least go with other women.

Do Foreign Female Travelers Have to Wear a Hijab and Abaya?

I wore a hijab for the fashion and to respect the local traditions, but it’s not mandatory for non-Muslims

The “hijab” is the head covering that Muslim women wear, and an “abaya” is the robe that completely covers them from head to toe. Both were created to conserve Muslim women, however some countries also require them to be worn by foreign women, like Iran.

Saudi Arabia does not require foreign women to cover their heads, or wear the robes. They just expect you to dress very modestly, with loose clothing that at least covers your elbows and most of your legs.

I chose to wear a hijab and abaya because I liked the fashion, and also to be empathetic to the women who still have to wear them, and to show respect to the women who wear them proudly for their culture. However…it was really hard to keep the headscarf on, and I ended up just not wearing it to avoid wearing it incorrectly!

NOTE: Foreign women DO have to wear a head covering and be fully covered to enter any mosque or holy site!

What I Wore for Solo Female Travel in Saudi Arabia

I wore modest Western clothing, boots, and hats in Saudi Arabia

Although I spend most of my days in summery dresses and swimwear, I know very well to cover up and dress modestly in Muslim cultures! Not only do I not want to disrespect the local culture, but I don’t want to cause attention to myself or offend anyone.

In my photos you can see examples of what I wore in Saudi Arabia, but to be fully transparent, I usually only wore the embellished abayas for photos and at the resorts where dress code is more relaxed, like the one above. I wore modest Western clothing and a hat or headscarf the rest of the time.

You can find my full guide for What to Wear in Muslim Countries here!

Here’s a short packing list of what I wore for solo female travel in Saudi Arabia:

Loose, floor-length pants

Long sleeved tops up to my neck

Floor length long sleeved dresses

Floor length maxi dress with open robe over it

Knee high boots (in case my dresses weren’t long enough)

Head scarf (tied like a turban or headband)

Embellished abayas with hijabs!

One piece swimsuit *only at tourist hotels

*Swimsuits are very much not allowed at public beaches, but it’s OK to an extent at certain hotels and certain beaches.

FUN FACT: Saudi Women Are Allegedly No Longer REQUIRED to Wear the Niqab or Abaya!

My awesome female tour guide in Saudi Arabia who owns her own business, drives, and goes around solo

I’m still not fully sure I believe this since nearly every Saudi woman I saw was wearing a “niqab” (full face veil” and the abaya, but according to the internet, it’s true!

One of the post-2018 changes was that Saudi Arabian women are no longer required to wear the niqab or abaya, but “both sexes should always dress modestly” according to the Prince. That includes clothing that fits loosely and covers the elbows and ankles, and can include Western clothing covered by an open abaya!

Again, I did not see this when I was there, but I will say that a female guide I hired in Jeddah told me that women from Jeddah do not wear the full face veil anymore, and easily pointed out who was from Jeddah because of it. She was also dressed in a light pink abaya and hijab, and the first thing she said to me is, “By the way you don’t have to cover your head”. She also drove herself solo to come meet me in the Old Town!

For those wondering (like I do) why women still wear head coverings and full face veils if the rules say they don’t have to, here’s what I’ve heard; Most women opt to still wear the hijab because it’s symbolic of their religion and culture which they deeply love and are committed to. So although they don’t have to, they still do to show their faith and devotion to Allah (their God). Some women also prefer it for fashion reasons, like I did, and some even just want to be that faithful to their husbands – covering their hair so as not to tempt any other eyes.

From my point of view, I liked wearing it because of the way it looked, and because I didn’t have to style my hair every day! But in regards to not tempting eyes, I experienced the contrary; I got a lot more attention and compliments from men when I wore a hijab.

What CAN’T Foreign Non-Muslim Women do in Saudi Arabia?

Something very important to know for solo female travel in Saudi Arabia, is the things you cannot do!

Here’s a list of what non-Muslim foreign women cannot do in Saudi Arabia:

You cannot enter Mecca if you are not Muslim

You cannot enter certain holy sites

You can’t enter a mosque without a head covering and full coverage clothing

You can’t drink alcohol…but no one can

You cannot wear regular swimsuits at most beaches

What CAN’T Saudi Arabian Women Do Still in 2025?

While Saudi women have been given more freedom lately (as they very well deserve), there are still many things they cannot do, even in 2025!

Here’s what most Saudi Arabian women cannot do still:

Marry or divorce without male permission

“Disobey” their husbands to an extent (a man can detain or institutionalize his wife for disobeying him)

Make any life decisions before the age of 21 without male consent or a court’s

Although the government has made some positive changes for Saudi women, they clearly have a long way to go. Especially considering that many men might not let women even do these changes!

How You Can Help Drive Change for Saudi Women

If you want to help drive change for the women who have been controlled and oppressed for decades, here’s some small things you can do when you visit Saudi Arabia: