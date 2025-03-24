Hossam Shabat, a Palestinian journalist killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, who spent 18 months documenting Israel’s war on Gaza, left a pre-written message to be shared after his death, urging his readers to “keep fighting, keep telling our stories – until Palestine is free”.

“If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed – most likely targeted – by the Israeli occupation forces,” Shabat’s message read.

He goes on to detail how his college life and dreams were shattered by the war and explains his decision to document Israel’s war as he slept on the streets and endured hunger and Israeli shelling.

“By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist. I risked everything to report the truth, and now, I am finally at rest – something I haven’t known in the past 18 months,” he wrote.

“I did all this because I believe in the Palestinian cause. I believe this land is ours, and it has been the highest honor of my life to die defending it and serving its people,” he added.

The message was shared on X by “Hossam’s team.”