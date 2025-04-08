Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

Payabl. recently appointed a new banking lead with a long history of senior roles at various financial institutions. The individual in question is Lee Dunne, who previously worked as the head of embedded finance at Lloyds Banking Group.

While working at Lloyds, Dunne was in charge of leading the development and implementation of embedded financial products into existing services of the bank’s enterprise clients. Prior to that, he held multiple senior roles at companies such as Worldpay, Divido, and even Barclays.

Now, however, he is the new official at Payabl., a company established in 2011, which currently operates internationally with offices in the Netherlands, Cyprus, Germany, and the UK.

Dunne Will Help Payabl. Expand And Improve Its Services

Payabl. is known for offering a wide range of payment products, such as business accounts, card acquiring, POS terminals, and integration to more than 300 local payment methods.

Recently, the company also launched payabl. Business Accounts, shortly before appointing Dunne as its new banking lead. This is a multi-currency Iban account, designed to assist businesses with managing international transactions. The goal is to make them more efficient and thus improve international payments.

As for Dunne, he will focus on improving Payabl.’s partnership network. The company intends to improve its service for businesses across global markets, and Dunne has the right experience for the job.

Commenting on his new appointment, Dunne said that the firm is at the forefront of transforming how businesses around the world manage their financial operations.

He reflected on the recent expansion of Business Accounts, saying that Payabl. will now provide firms with greater flexibility and more tools necessary to easily perform international transactions around the globe.

He also added that he is looking forward to working with his new team and that he hopes to build on the success of existing financial solutions. Those solutions can also be further developed, and he hinted at several announcements that can be expected in the near future.