A portion of Southern California’s Pacific Coast Highway that’s only been open to locals since January’s firestorm could reopen to the public just in time for summer, the governor’s office announced.

One lane traveling in each direction on PCH in Pacific Palisades should be opened to drivers by the end of May, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a media statement.

“We understand how essential this route is for daily life and local businesses,” Newsom said in his announcement. “Reopening PCH is a top priority, and we are going all-in to get this done.”

On Jan. 7, a fire broke out in the Palisades amid extreme Santa Ana winds and burned from Malibu to the ocean, destroying over 6,800 homes and buildings and killing 12 people. The firestorm was soon followed by winter rains, which triggered mud and debris flows that washed out the highway and even pushed a fire official‘s vehicle into the ocean.

More than 100 trucks and excavators and other equipment are working on the highway and more than 1,200 truckloads of debris are being carried away per day, the governor’s office said.

Currently, PCH is only open to residents who live in the Palisades fire burn area. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is working with the California Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clear destroyed homes, remove toxic ash and soot, and repair the roadway.

The security checkpoints at the north and south ends of the closure will be removed when the highway reopens to the public. Law enforcement from state and local agencies will remain in the area.

Additional information on the status of wildfire recovery can be found at www.ca.gov/LAfires.