Whenever you travel somewhere new, you probably notice some unique customs that feel very different from life at home. Redditor ButtPlugForPM asked, “What is something from another culture that you wish more people would adopt?” Here are some of the traditions and customs from abroad that people would love to see in the US.

1.“From South Korea, the little buttons that they put on restaurant tables. When you want the waiter’s attention you press the button. It signals to them to come to your table. They come to your table. They take care of you, and you’re good. It means no one is stopping by to ask if you need anything. They simply know that you need something when you have signaled with the button on your table. No interruptions.”

2.“The Spanish siesta culture honestly changed my life when I lived abroad. Taking a proper break in the middle of the day made me so much more productive. Now I sneak in a 20-minute power nap during my lunch break at work, and my afternoons are way better.”

3.“I wish it were commonplace for kids to learn a second language. The only bilingual people in our country are those who are raised in bilingual households or did an exchange program (and that’s only if the parents even prioritize it). In many other countries, learning a second language is the norm in school from a young age.”

4.“In Peru, everyone stays seated when the plane lands, and then the flight attendants walk back a few rows at a time and signal that section to stand, grab their bags, and exit the plane. This makes the process simple and so damn peaceful.”

5.“Allemansrätten, which is a Swedish principle that translates to the freedom to roam. Take care of the environment, leave it as you found it, and go wherever you please without having to worry about invading private property.”

6.“I love the Maori tradition of a funeral taking two weeks after someone passes so you actually take time to process your grief.”

7.“The culture of cleanliness in Japan. It’s more than just cleanliness at home. Students clean classrooms after class, and Japanese sports fans clean stadiums after matches.”

8.“What I loved about spending time in France was the culture of taking an hour at lunch to go to a restaurant and actually have a good meal and social time together.”

9.“The German rule of Sunday being a quiet time. I would love to have just one Sunday that isn’t full of leaf blowers, drilling, or revving engines.”

10.“Fika. ([Fee-kah]. It’s the Scandinavian custom of a group coffee break with pastries at work.”

11.“I visited Portugal while pregnant with my daughter, and I learned that there are so many pregnancy perks that don’t exist in the US. There’s special parking, you’re allowed to skip the line (learned this at the car rental), and there’s even a special line at customs in the airport!”

12.“In Sweden, parents get 480 days of parental leave, which is shared equally between the parents. Single parents get all of it. All but 90 of those days (per parent) can be transferred between the parents (or to somebody else) as they choose. It’s paid by the government at 80% of your salary, up to a certain maximum amount that would put you at slightly above the median wage.”

13.“When I was in South Korea, sick people always wore masks. I remember thinking how considerate this custom was.”

14.“I wish we had more colorful and joyous weddings like in India versus all the terribly boring and white weddings I’ve been to in North America. I tried to get people to wear color to mine, and it just didn’t work.”

15.“From Australia, the concept of ‘the long lunch’ is where people have a relaxed, multi-hour meal to connect and enjoy each other’s company. It fosters meaningful conversations and a slower, more mindful approach to life that the world could benefit from.”

16.“The widespread use of bidets. I can count on one hand the number of public restrooms I’ve used in America that have bidets.”

17.“Mandatory four weeks of paid vacations. As an American living in Germany, it’s incredible.”

18.“I went to Japan, and my god, there are so many minor conveniences that I wish existed in the US — think: semiprivate toilet stalls with running water sounds so nobody hears you using the bathroom, amazing public transit, vending machines everywhere with hot coffee (and sometimes beer and cigarettes!), pay-by-distance bus fare, and convenience stores that sell gourmet food, not just greasy, two-day-old hot dogs. I could go on and on.”

19.“I’m Mexican, and I believe if we all celebrated the Day of the Dead, people would have a much healthier approach to death and, therefore, life.”

20.“Better infrastructure for biking. Biking in Amsterdam and Copenhagen is an entirely different experience from biking anywhere in the States. That’s because the streets were literally designed to make bikes the dominant form of transportation. Bike and car lanes are typically separate for safety reasons, and special bike bridges and multilevel bike racks exist. Even in freezing winter, people choose to bike rather than drive. When I visit these cities and rent a city bike, I find it amazing to watch commuters blissfully travel to and from work on two wheels.”

