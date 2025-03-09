Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Sunday downplayed the impact of President Donald Trump’s economic policies on his Florida constituents, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper “some people will have to change jobs” as a result of the president’s actions.

Scott insisted the president and his fellow Republicans are ”going to balance the budget,” arguing a balanced budget will help “poor families in this country that are struggling with this inflation and interest rates.”

Tapper quoted a Thursday editorial in the Wall Street Journal that warned Trump is “treating the North American economy as a personal plaything as markets gyrate with each presidential whim.”

“We have seen the effect on the stock market,” Tapper said. “Is the Wall Street Journal wrong? Is there any coherent strategy here, or is the president just making it up as he goes along?”

“There’s a coherent strategy,” Scott insisted. “Stop taking advantage of American workers. Stop sending fentanyl across our border. I mean, it’s pretty simple.”

“We’ve got to make this a fair system for the American worker,” Scott later added.

“President Trump has acknowledged that there’s going to be a little ‘disturbance’ due to his economic policies,” Tapper replied. “How bad is this disturbance going to be and how long is it going to last?”

“Well, first off, Donald Trump walked in with a with a crappy economy,” Scott shot back. “The number of full time jobs have been dropping — almost the entire Biden administration. This is a lot of work. The manufacturing jobs are coming back. That had not been happening under [former President Joe] Biden. That’s a big deal. The number one thing is we’ve got to get American manufacturing back into this country.”

“So I’m very optimistic that we’re going to get this done now,” Scott continued. “Is it work to balance the budget? Yeah, it’s work. We’re going to stop wasting money, so people are going to go build. We’re going to start building the private sector again and stop growing the public sector.”

“Some people have to change jobs,” Scott added.

“Your constituents that are that are living paycheck to paycheck, how long is this disturbance going to last?” Tapper wondered.

“Well, the disturbance is the 2 percent inflation under Biden,” Scott argued. “The fact there’s no full time jobs. So it’s already changing. We’re already adding full time jobs. We’ve already added, I think 10,000 manufacturing jobs just last month. I’m very optimistic it’s going to happen very quickly.”

“I mean inflation was high but it was not 20 percent,” Tapper said of the economy under Biden.

