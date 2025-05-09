Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they should hold a training ground summit between themselves if they feel their motivation has been missing this season.

Erling Haaland became the latest City player to question the mindset of the squad when he told ESPN that a lack of “hunger” has contributed to their disappointing campaign.

Asked about the comments at a news conference on Friday, Guardiola said that if Haaland is right then the players must put it right.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their previous five matches. James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“If it’s the feeling from Erling, the players should talk to each other and ask themselves why,” Guardiola said. “We can do better, we are happy with the results we have.

“The situation we have has been sustained for many months and this [current run] is just three or four weeks.”

City head to Southampton on Saturday on the back of a five-match winning run in all competitions.

Haaland, who has scored 30 goals this season, is set to make his return after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury picked up at the end of March.

“He’s ready, he’s fit,” Guardiola said. “Whether he starts, we’ll decide tomorrow [Saturday].

“Rodri is still not available. Oscar [Bobb] and Nathan [Ake] started training with us partially but they are still not available.”

Kevin De Bruyne could keep his place at St Mary’s after his goal sealed a 1-0 win over Wolves in City’s last game.

The Belgium international will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. He has been linked with moves to Napoli and Chicago Fire.

There has also been talk that the 33-year-old could stay in England and Guardiola suggested he would be happy to see him remain in the Premier League.

“I want the best for Kevin and his family,” he said.