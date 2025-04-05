WARNING: This story contains details of experiences at residential schools.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is standing by a British Columbia candidate as calls mount for him to be removed over past comments he made about the history of Canada’s residential schools.

Poilievre told a news conference in Osoyoos, B.C., Saturday that accusations about North Island-Powell River candidate Aaron Gunn are “misinformation.”

He said Gunn “has not denied the impact of residential schools” and instead wants to condemn the government-sponsored system that removed more than 150,000 Indigenous children from their families, with the last institution closing in 1996.

Poilievre said Gunn wants to “build stronger partnerships with First Nations people to unlock our resources so that we can produce incredible pay cheques and opportunities” for Indigenous communities across B.C.

Aaron Gunn tried for the leadership of the then B.C. Liberal Party in October 2021, but his candidacy was rejected by party officials. Now, he’s a candidate for the federal Conservative Party. (Aaron Gunn/Facebook)

In videos and statements posted on social media in 2019 and 2021, Gunn said Canada’s residential school system did not constitute genocide and that the schools are “much-maligned.”

One of Gunn’s posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, also stated that “residential schools were asked for by Indigenous bands.”

Numerous First Nations leaders and groups, as well as municipal politicians in B.C., have condemned Gunn’s comments and called for his removal, including the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and the B.C. First Nations Leadership Council.



Social media post on X by Aaron Gunn made June 13, 2021, reads “residential schools were asked for by Indigenous bands in Eastern Ontario when John A. Macdonald was still a teenager, but hey, why let the truth get in the way of a good headline.” (Aaron Gunn/X)

Poilievre said the Conservatives are the only party offering a “bright future” for First Nations by spurring resource development that will bring money and opportunities to communities.

The Conservative leader said he would bring in a “First Nations resource charge,” allowing companies to pay taxes directly to communities so they can have “incredible prosperity.”

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was tasked with researching the residential school system, found the institutions were rife with abuse, with children separated from their families and barred from visiting with their loved ones.

It concluded the schools were intended for cultural genocide, saying they were a systematic “attempt to destroy Aboriginal cultures and languages and to assimilate Aboriginal peoples so that they no longer existed as distinct peoples.”

The House of Commons unanimously passed a motion in 2022 recognizing Canada’s residential schools as genocide . The motion was passed after Pope Francis described residential schools as such after his visit to Canada in July 2022.

Gunn issued a statement on X on Thursday saying he has “always been firm in recognizing the truly horrific events that transpired in residential schools, and any attempt to suggest otherwise is simply false.”

I’d like to clear up what has been said today.

I have always been firm in recognizing the truly horrific events that transpired in residential schools, and any attempt to suggest otherwise is simply false.

I have never wavered in condemning these institutions of abuse, where… —@AaronGunn



At the campaign stop in Osoyoos, Poilievre also promised to cut bureaucratic red tape by 25 per cent in two years, part of his plan for a “two-for-one” law that mandates two regulations be repealed for every new one that is brought in.

He said the plan would also require that for every dollar in new administrative costs, two dollars must be cut elsewhere to ease the burden.

A national 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available at 1-866-925-4419 for emotional and crisis referral services for survivors and those affected.