When running for office, Donald Trump suggested that he “alone could fix” the ills befalling the United States. In his administration’s first 100 days, he and his allies have moved quickly to expand the powers of the presidency accordingly.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Sarah McCammon, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

