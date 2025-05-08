toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

Both Presidents Biden and Trump launched bombing campaigns against Houthi rebels in Yemen after the militant group attacked ships in the Red Sea. This week, Trump said the campaign was over, and the Houthis had agreed to a ceasefire — a claim the militants deny. We explain why the campaign started, why it ended, and what’s to come.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

