



Although Beer was once one of the favored canned alcoholic beverages, the growing popularity of canned cocktails and spiked seltzers has taken over the market.

According to a study by the National Restaurant Association, beer consumption has hit an all-time low. Although 89% prefer ready-to-drink beverages because of their convenient packaging and relatively affordable price, consumers are shifting more towards cocktail versions of these canned drinks than the typical beer.

💰💸 Don’t miss the move: SIGN UP for TheStreet’s FREE Daily newsletter 💰💸

As of February 2025, 34% of Americans prefer beer over all others, down from its usual 41%.

Nonetheless, beer is not the problem. Alcohol consumption has been decreasing over the last few years since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw one of the highest spikes in sales.

Related: Popular beer company enters the sober market

Not only did alcohol sales fall, but the uncertain state of the economy and inflation became yet another factor that forced people to begin cutting back on their alcohol spending. This trend has been especially detrimental for luxury alcohol brands, with those over $100 per bottle dropping around 8.5% in 2024.

Due to these concerning sector declines, many companies have looked for different ways to compensate for lost revenue, with some entering unexpected markets to get business back on track.

Pringles

Miller Lite owner struggles with continuous sales declines amid an alcohol slump

Formed in 2005, Molson Coors (TAP) is a Canadian-American multi-drink and brewing company famous for producing a variety of popular beer brands, spirits, and some non-alcoholic beverages, including Miller Lite, a premium light American lager beer known as “the original lite beer.”

Although Molson Coors is the world’s third-largest brewer, the company was not immune to the alcoholic beverage slump. It has struggled with multiple sales declines over the last few quarters, reporting a 0.6% decline in net sales for the full year of 2024.

Related: Girl Scouts cookies announce unexpected new food partnership

Because of the negative results in its last reported quarter, the company felt compelled to enter alternative markets and expand its portfolio.

Miller Lite enters the snack sector with the help of an unexpected food partner

The Miller Lite brand and Kellanova-owned (K) Pringles have joined forces to create two unique chip flavors emblematic of the beer’s brand. The flavors include Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This new Pringles x Miller Lite Beer collaboration mixes the delicious taste of beer-grilled BBQ favorites with the iconic Pringles chip crunch and texture to develop the ultimate chip flavors.

More Retail News:

Popular ice cream brand sues owner over scandalous claims

Chick-fil-A menu puts a new spin on classic items

Popular meal service raises a red flag about its business

Although this pairing might seem slightly odd since most people prefer to drink their beer, some also like to cook with it and have made this beverage the key ingredient in their grilling routines.

Rumors of the Pringles x Miller Lite Beer collaboration have been circulating since the beginning of this year, with many food influencers teasing it on their social media platforms.

Although no exact date for its release has been unveiled, it is expected to launch nationwide in May 2025, just in time for BBQ season.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast