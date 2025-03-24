Portugal’s Francisco Trincao came off the bench to score twice and Cristiano Ronaldo also netted as they beat Denmark 5-2 after extra time for a 5-3 aggregate win that set up a Nations League semifinal against Germany.

Ronaldo bounced back from missing an early penalty to play a crucial role in his team’s recovery on Sunday, and though he had to watch extra time from the bench, he continued to drive the crowd on as Portugal finally found a way to end Denmark’s resistance.

With the Danes leading the tie 1-0 thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s goal in Thursday’s first leg in Copenhagen, and fullback Joakim Maehle having left the camp to attend the birth of his child, his replacement, Patrick Dorgu, handed Portugal an early gift, bundling over Ronaldo to concede a penalty in the third minute.

Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot kick himself, but Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel won the battle of nerves and got down smartly to his left to deny the Portuguese captain.

Ronaldo almost made amends in the 17th minute, ghosting in at the far post to head a ball from Nuno Mendes at goal but again Schmeichel got the better of him.

Portugal eventually took the lead on the night in the 38th minute, thanks to an own goal from Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who headed a corner won by Ronaldo into his own net.

That goal was cancelled out by a Rasmus Kristensen header from a corner of their own in the 56th minute, and though Ronaldo gave the home side the lead again with a finish from a tight angle, Christian Eriksen put Denmark back in front on aggregate in the 76th minute.

Trincao then took over, scoring in the 86th minute to make it 3-3 on aggregate and force extra time before netting again with a superb clipped finish in the 91st to put his side in the driving seat.

Denmark defended heroically but ran out of steam after Trincao’s second goal, and substitute Goncalo Ramos added the coup de grace with Portugal’s fifth to send them through to the last four.

Portugal’s semifinal opponents, Germany, survived a spirited second-half fightback from Italy, letting a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 in Dortmund on Sunday, before reaching the last four 5-4 on aggregate.

The result not only secured Germany a first-ever Nations League semifinal spot, but it means the remainder of the tournament will be held on German soil, in Stuttgart and Munich in June.

Nations League holders Spain reached the final four with a 5-4 win on penalties against the Netherlands, after a thrilling 3-3 quarterfinal second-leg draw on Sunday (5-5 on aggregate).

In sudden death, Donyell Malen missed and Barcelona’s Pedri slotted home to settle a gripping match in which the Netherlands came from behind three times to force the shootout.

France beat Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Sunday to seal a place in the final four after their quarterfinal tie had ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Les Bleus won 2-0 on the night at Stade de France to wipe out their first-leg deficit, with Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele scoring their goals in normal time. Dayot Upamecano converted their winning penalty in the shootout to set up a semifinal in June against Spain.