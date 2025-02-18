French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-hosted a global AI summit in Paris in February but posts claiming the former “ignored” his counterpart share out-of-context footage. While the short clip appears to show Macron oblivious to Modi’s handshake attempt, a longer video shows them walking together just moments prior.

“Modi royally ignored by Macron. And see how he raises his hand and waves after the snub,” read an X post on February 12, 2025.

It included a clip from the closing ceremony of the AI Action Summit that appears to show Macron disregarding Modi’s extended hand while greeting other attendees including US Vice President JD Vance.

Screenshot of the misleading post, taken February 18, 2025

Macron and Modi co-hosted the Paris summit which aims to lay the groundwork for governing the nascent sector, as global powers race to play leading roles in the fast-developing technology (archived link).

Social media users from multiple countries including China, the Philippines and Australia also shared the clip alongside similar claims — with the posts generating a flurry of mostly angry comments.

“It is sure the French president intentionally insulted Modi again and again. Definitely he is thinking ill for Modi,” one wrote

“Macron has stuffed up his country & now has lost all sense of dignity & diplomacy!” another said.

A keyword search on Google found Indian television channel CNN-News18 streamed the event live on its verified YouTube channel on February 11, 2025 (archived link).

“Paris AI Summit 2025 LIVE : PM Modi And French President Emmanuel Macron,” read part of the title of the three-hour long footage.

The clip that was shared in a misleading context corresponds to the 1:20:35 mark of the YouTube video.

However, at the 1:19:14 mark of the longer video, Modi and Macron can be seen entering the venue together and greeting dignitaries.

And at the 1:28:10 mark, after finishing his speech Macron invites Modi on the dais and the two leaders are shown greeting and hugging each other.

The duo also shake hands once again at the 1:41:48 mark of the video after Modi ends his speech.

Screenshots from the livestream show Macron and Modi interacting during the event

Modi shared pictures of his interactions with Macron during the summit in a February 11, 2025 X post (archived link).

Macron separately posted a video on the social media site on the same day showing him greeting the Indian leader when he arrived at the French capital (archived link).