What do King Charles and Gwyneth Paltrow have in common? Give up? They’ve both at one point or another caused coffee colonic-related controversies.

In a 2004 speech to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on complementary therapies and cancer care, the then Prince of Wales’s comments on Gerson therapy – a health programme, marketed as an alternative treatment for cancer, that includes regular coffee enemas as a way to clear toxins from the body – seemed to endorse the unproven regimen.





The prince’s opinion drew criticism from medical experts. Wellness influencer Gwyneth Paltrow, on the other hand, promoted a DIY coffee enema kit on Goop, her lifestyle website – again drawing criticism from specialists who urged Goop fans to “keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup”.





Despite the expert critique, coffee enemas continue to be a social media wellness trend offered in many alternative health clinics as a method to cleanse the colon and detoxify the body. More worryingly, coffee enemas are still recommended by some influencers as an alternative treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses.

So, why does the popularity of this controversial trend persist despite the bad press? Do the benefits of a coffee enema outweigh the risks?





An enema clears the bowel of faecal matter. Usually, the procedure involves inserting a nozzle attached to a pouch containing fluid into the rectum so the liquid can be squeezed in.





In conventional medicine, enemas are used to clear the bowel before surgery, for severe cases of constipation or sometimes as part of a bowel management scheme – in people with inflammatory bowel diseases, for example.





It’s claimed by some coffee enema advocates that, before the advent of modern painkillers, Florence Nightingale used coffee enemas as a form of pain management in soldiers during the Crimean War, and doctors used them in the second world war.

Gerson therapy

But despite the advances in medicine and technology since Nightingale was nursing injured soldiers, coffee enemas continue to be promoted as a health practice.





Gerson therapy continues to be highly publicised as an alternative option to chemotherapy. Patients follow a strict organic vegetarian diet, which can include up to 13 glasses of fruit juice and up to five coffee enemas daily.





The Gerson Institute claims the enemas can increase gut movement which helps to empty bowels. Coffee enemas are believed to help the body expel toxins from the liver and gut, which is thought to relieve pain.





Coffee contains compounds kahweol and cafestol, thought to boost an enzyme which helps remove harmful substances from the body. These substances are turned into bile salts and expelled from the body. The caffeine in coffee is thought to stimulate the liver and widen the bile ducts to increase the flow of bile and help remove toxins.





Several studies show there is no evidence to prove this regime works to cure cancer and it is not supported by any reputable cancer organisations. But it’s possible the placebo effect might help some patients feel better.





A review showed there were more reports about the side effects of coffee enemas than their efficacy. Some people, for instance, experienced proctocolitis – inflamed rectum and colon – and rectal burns.

Self-cleaning

Because of the amount of waste that is expelled from the gut, coffee enemas can remove potassium from the body. This can lead to electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, muscle weakness and nausea. In severe cases, it can cause irregular heartbeats and lung problems.





Using any enemas regularly for a long time can cause the bowel muscle to weaken, which is linked to constipation and inflammation of the bowel. In some cases, enemas may damage the balance of good bacteria in the gut, which can cause cramping, diarrhoea and bloating and increase the risk of infection.





There no need for DIY enemas of any kind: the gut is self-cleaning. Regular digestion and bowel movements means the body gets rid of waste naturally. A high-fibre diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, wholegrains and seeds should be enough for good digestive health and could even reduce the risk of cancer.





Current advice suggests we consume at least 30 g of fibre daily. Most adults, however, have an average of only 19 g of fibre daily. Drinking plenty of water is also crucial to gut health. Research suggests that eating fermented foods, such as kimchi, kefir and kombucha, can help the good bacteria in the gut and aid with digestion.





Drinking coffee is more likely to be beneficial for health than coffee enemas. Studies show that moderate coffee intake is linked to lower risk of heart disease, for example.

Social media can be a useful way to learn about health but it’s important to check who is giving this information – do they have credentials to back up their claims? It’s always best to check with your doctor or specialist before embarking on any alternative or complementary therapies.

Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.