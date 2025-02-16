Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that HRH the Crown Prince of Jordan conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President El-Sisi. The President appreciated this gesture and emphasized Egypt’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Jordan in all fields, to achieve the interests and aspirations of the Egyptian and Jordanian peoples. President El-Sisi commended the progress and prosperity that Jordan has witnessed under the reign of King Abdullah II.

The meeting touched on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Egypt’s efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of hostages and detainees, and the delivery of humanitarian aid were also reviewed. The Crown Prince of Jordan expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s central role in firming-up the ceasefire, preventing bloodshed, and restoring calm to the region.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of immediately starting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, without displacing the Palestinians from their land. The Crown Prince of Jordan confirmed his country’s support for Egypt’s efforts to develop a reconstruction plan for Gaza, while ensuring the Palestinians remain on their land. He also reaffirmed Jordan’s support for the upcoming Emergency Arab Summit on the Palestinian issue, hosted by Egypt, emphasizing the imperative for an Arab consensus on this matter.

President El-Sisi and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II warned against the dangers of the ongoing escalation in the West Bank and the attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. They reiterated that the establishment of an independent Palestinian State along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting also discussed the situation in Syria, with both countries emphasizing their commitment to Syria’s unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

