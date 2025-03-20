AMMAN — Today, Thursday, marks HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal’s 78th birthday. For decades, and particularly over the past year, His Highness has remained a steadfast advocate for a balanced path toward progress, following an approach that integrates peace-building, sustainable development, and environmental conservation.

On the regional level, Prince El Hassan has consistently supported greater integration between the Levant and the Arabian Peninsula, spearheading initiatives to foster cooperation, resilience, and shared prosperity.

Among his notable efforts are calls for the establishment of an Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to promote inclusive and equitable development, the creation of a Water and Energy Community to ensure the sustainable and fair management of vital resources, and the foundation of the Levant Citizens’ Assembly to empower civil society in shaping the region’s future.

At the heart of His Highness’s vision lies the responsibility of all societies, communities, and nations to uphold protection and respect. He firmly believes in the importance of regional cooperation and sustainable development centred on human dignity, achieved through prioritising respect over divisive hatred and empowering individuals to actively contribute to their communities.

Prince El Hassan will continue to encourage participation in shaping the region’s future, reinforcing the belief that every individual plays a crucial role in the collective journey toward peace and prosperity.

Prince Hassan bin Talal is celebrating his birthday at home with his family.