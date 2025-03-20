Human rights organizations accuse Serbian authorities of disrupting a peaceful protest with a ‘sonic weapon.’ The government denies it. The CBC’s visual investigations unit looks at what happened — and what can actually be proved.
Human rights organizations accuse Serbian authorities of disrupting a peaceful protest with a ‘sonic weapon.’ The government denies it. The CBC’s visual investigations unit looks at what happened — and what can actually be proved.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co