In the span of just a few short years, Nvidia (NVDA) has become one of the most important chip companies in the world. Revenues have skyrocketed from $27 billion in the company’s fiscal 2023 to $130.5 billion in its fiscal 2025. Share prices are also soaring more than 680% since January 2023.

Not quite a household name like other Big Tech firms, Nvidia is at the center of the global AI push thanks to its powerful chips, including the Blackwell Ultra, which the company showed off during its annual GTC event on Monday.

A number of technologies behind those processors, the ones that power gaming PCs around the world, and the software that runs both all originated in Nvidia’s relatively small research and development department: The appropriately named Nvidia Research.

Established in 2006, the group is responsible for everything from Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology, which creates realistic lighting for gamers and professional designers, to NVLink and NVSwitch, which allow graphics chips and central processing units (CPUs) to communicate at the kind of speeds needed for AI systems.

Currently, the organization is working on new chip architectures, quantum computing, and software simulators that teach robots and self-driving cars how to navigate the real world.

It’s all meant to keep pushing Nvidia forward at a time when it’s already riding high. And to do that the research team has adopted a willingness to fail more often than not while also giving promising projects the time they need to succeed, no matter how long it takes.

“We have to realize that most things we start in Research fail, and that’s actually a good thing,” explained Bill Dally, senior vice president of research and chief scientist at Nvidia. “I tell people, you know, if everything you do succeeds, you’re not swinging for the fences. You’re bunting.”

While Nvidia has developed a number of impressive technologies over the years, the company’s research team isn’t nearly as large as some of those at other Silicon Valley companies.

“We’re a tiny fraction of the size of competitive research labs,” Dally said. “We’re 300 [people] and yet, I think in things that matter, we punch well above our weight. And I think the real measure of that, for me, is our impact over the years on getting things to [a marketable] product.”

According to Dally, the best researchers are those who come up with an idea, test it, and, if it doesn’t work out, abandon it without wasting resources on it.

But if a concept looks like it could pan out, the company will continue to chip away at it until it’s a worthwhile product or technology.