



Cruise add-ons like drink packages, WiFi, and specialty dining meals can add extra conveniences and luxuries to your cruise vacation, but they can really hike up the cost of it too.

When considering cruise extras, many passengers wonder what’s really worth the splurge and what they can do without.

Related: New cruise port coming soon to popular Caribbean destination

While you may want to pay extra for a beverage package, you may want to pass on professional photos, fitness classes, or spa treatments you could get back on land.

For passengers who want to feel like they’re enjoying more of an all-inclusive vacation on a cruise ship, some cruise lines offer onboard cruise packages that bundle several cruise extras together for one daily fee. These bundled packages typically offer significant value over purchasing each of the add-ons separately.

For passengers sailing with Princess Cruises, cruise packages pack some extra value by even covering a fee that every passenger has added to their onboard account anyway.

When some passengers realize this, they think the package sounds too good to be true. That was the case for one cruiser who recently raised the topic for discussion in the Princess Cruises community on Reddit.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Princess Cruises onboard cruise packages bundle add-ons like WiFi and beverage packages. Image source: Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises’ onboard cruise packages cover daily gratuities

“If you buy Princess Plus, you don’t pay daily gratuities?” Reddit user BeefistPrime asked.

One of two bundled cruise packages offered by Princess Cruises, the Princess Plus package offers passengers the opportunity to save on things they’ll probably do on board anyway. It includes WiFi for one device, a beverage package, and other perks for a cost of $60 per day per passenger.

The package also includes daily “crew appreciation” gratuities —prepaid tips for crew members. If not prepaid with a cruise package, crew appreciation is automatically added to passengers’ onboard accounts at a rate of $17 per person per day for most stateroom categories.

Related: Princess Cruises passenger shares big cabin choice mistake

“If you don’t have Princess Plus, you pay $17 per day (inside cabin) for gratuity for the crew, billed every day after you board, right?” BeefistPrime asked in the Reddit thread.

The cruiser wanted other passengers to verify that the Princess Plus package includes crew appreciation gratuities, which would increase the value it offers passengers.

“And if you buy the Plus Package ($60), that $17 gets waived, is that the right interpretation?” BeefistPrime inquired. “So, getting the plus package really only costs $43 extra, since you’d be paying $17 otherwise. Is that right?”

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

Passengers discuss value offered with Princess Plus package

In the Reddit thread, passengers confirmed that the daily gratuity charge is, in fact, covered when you purchase the Princess Plus package.

“They don’t exactly waive the fees, they’re just included in the Plus cost. You’re still paying the daily gratuities but wrapped up in the package,” rainyhawk explained.

To a number of passengers, the value the package offers makes it well worth the added cost.

“Correct and it comes with a single device WiFi plan too. If you drink at all, it’s hard to beat the value,” cruisereg said.

Related: Experienced cruisers share common sense ‘Cruising 101’ list

For some passengers, the Princess Plus package is the reason they’re loyal to the cruise line.

“Yup such a great program. Will now only cruise Princess because of it,” Calgaryjboy noted.

“Agreed! I’ve looked through quite a few different cruise lines, and the Plus appears to be one of the best packages available,” TieDyeBritty concurred.

For passengers who want an even more all-inclusive cruise experience, Princess Cruises also offers an upgraded Princess Premier package, which gives passengers unlimited perks on premium beverages, specialty dining, and more. The Princess Premier package costs $90 per day per passenger and also includes crew appreciation gratuities.

(The Arena Group will earn a commission if you book a cruise.)

Make a free appointment with Come Cruise With Me’s Travel Agent Partner, Postcard Travel, or email Amy Post at amypost@postcardtravelplanning.com or call or text her at 386-383-2472.