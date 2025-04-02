Princeton University said on Tuesday the US government froze several dozen research grants to the school, which became the latest academic institution targeted by the Trump administration.

In a statement, Princeton President Chris Eisgruber said government agencies including NASA and the defense and energy departments notified the university of the move but gave no reasons for the action. Princeton did not provide a dollar value for the grants.

The Trump administration has threatened to slash federal funding for other universities over their alleged tolerance of antisemitism and a failure to protect Jewish students during last year’s pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and advocacy for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

