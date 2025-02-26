A significant collaboration between trade associations in Europe aims to promote effective management and recycling of mineral waste.

The European Waste Management Association (FEAD) and the Fédération Internationale du Recyclage (FIR), announced a new cooperation on 25 February, which will attempt to advance circular economy approaches within the mineral waste sector.

Mineral waste, particularly Construction and Demolition Waste (C&DW) and Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA), plays a crucial role in closing the loop for the construction value chain. CDW accounts for more than a third of all waste generated in the EU1 and in 2022, 295 million tonnes of aggregates were recycled in the 27 EU Member States2. This partnership will focus on addressing key matters related to mineral waste, the biggest waste stream in Europe, in order to support Europe’s Circular Economy goals, said a FEAD press release.

Paolo Campanella, Secretary General of FEAD, commented: “Joining forces will give us the opportunity to work on more issues both technically and politically. Mineral waste holds significant potential for the EU’s circular economy goals, and together, we can share knowledge and develop strategies to meet these challenges head-on”.

Through this partnership, FEAD and FIR aim to foster new opportunities for stakeholders in the waste management and recycling industries. Between FEAD’s advocacy work and FIR’s technical expertise on C&DW and IBA, this cooperation “will help pave the way to help the EU achieve its circular economy targets”.

