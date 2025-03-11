Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has described his team’s visit to Anfield in the Champions League as the “most important” game of their season.

PSG lost the first leg of their round-of-16 tie 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Harvey Elliott, despite dominating at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique’s side now have a mountain to climb when they travel to Merseyside on Tuesday night but Kvaratskhelia has backed his team to turn the tie around.

“I’m not the only one [in the PSG team] who played at Anfield,” the Georgia international said in a news conference on Monday.

“Most of them know what it means to play at Anfield. Of course it will be a tough game because it will be a great atmosphere from Liverpool but I know also our fans are here and they will support us. The most important thing is concentrating on football and we try to do our best. Our goal is to win tomorrow.

“I think it will be the most important game tomorrow in our season because our goal is to be a part of the Champions League for as long as possible. Every game is important for us but in the Champions League against Liverpool, we are down 1-0. We know it’s the most important game of our season.”

Kvaratskhelia joined PSG in a €70 million ($76m) transfer from Napoli in January and has already impressed for the French champions, with his excellent strike against Liverpool disallowed for offside in the first leg.

Reflecting on the mood in the PSG dressing room following the defeat in Paris, the 24-year-old said: “We were a little disappointed because football that day was unfair, because when you play like that against Liverpool and don’t win it’s very unfair.

“But the next day when we go to the dressing room, we look at each other and smile. We work harder to play the same and tomorrow, if we play the same quality, we can win the game and show everyone we can win against every team.”