Psilocybin, a psychedelic drug found in some mushrooms, may reduce inflammation Shutterstock / Kyrylo Vasyliev

Psychedelic drugs may improve mental health in part by reducing inflammation. In mice, psychedelics reversed signs of anxiety and an accumulation of inflammatory immune cells around the brain, potentially explaining why these drugs have shown promise in treating mental health conditions.

It was once widely believed that there was little to no communication between the immune system and the brain, yet a burgeoning body of evidence now indicates that isn’t the case.…