Puan Noor Aishah, the widow of Singapore ’s first president, Yusof Ishak, has died. She was 91.

She died peacefully at the Singapore General Hospital on Tuesday at 4.28am, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister and his cabinet colleagues are deeply saddened by the passing of Puan Noor Aishah Mohammad Salim, the wife of Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak. They extend their deepest condolences to her family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Puan Noor Aishah was a “steadfast pillar of support” to Yusof throughout his tenure from 1959 to 1970, “a pivotal period in Singapore’s history marked by the challenges of building a new nation”.

She was also deeply involved in charitable causes and championed various social initiatives, particularly in support of women, children, and the less privileged.

"Her kindness and service touched countless lives – may her legacy continue to inspire us all"

“Her grace, humility and unwavering dedication earned her the respect of Singaporeans from all walks of life, and continue to inspire us today,” the statement said.