AMMAN — Grand Mufti Ahmed Hasanat on Tuesday called on the public to look for the crescent moon (hilal) at sunset on Friday, March 28, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The crescent marks the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. If the sighting is confirmed, Muslims in Jordan will start fasting on Saturday; otherwise, the month will begin on Sunday.

In accordance with Islam, the sighting of the crescent moon at dusk on the evening of the 29th of Shaban (the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar) is the sole way to determine the beginning of Ramadan.