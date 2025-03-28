The Helen Hayes Theater welcomed the official opening of Purpose, a powerful new play by Tony Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut. Following its sold-out world premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company in March 2024, this epic family drama has arrived on Broadway, offering audiences a spirited, hilarious, and deeply intriguing exploration of Black American political legacy, faith, and familial duty.

Purpose centers on the Jasper family, a fictional dynasty that has long stood as a pillar of Black American politics—civil rights leaders, pastors, and congressmen whose influence spans decades. Yet, beneath their polished exterior lie cracks and secrets waiting to unravel. The story ignites when Nazareth, the family’s youngest son, returns home with an unexpected guest, forcing the Jaspers to confront their identity, their faith, and the weight of their storied legacy. Jacobs-Jenkins, celebrated for works like Appropriate and The Comeuppance, crafts a narrative that is both a sharp family portrait and a profound commentary on Black political power in America.

The Broadway production boasts an extraordinary cast, led by two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Raisin in the Sun) and Harry Lennix (TV’s The Blacklist, Broadway’s Radio Golf). Joining them are Steppenwolf ensemble members Jon Michael Hill (Pass Over), Glenn Davis (Downstate), and Alana Arenas (The Bluest Eye), alongside Tony Award winner Kara Young (Purlie Victorious). Notably, Arenas, Davis, Hill, and Lennix all starred in the play’s acclaimed premiere at Steppenwolf, bringing their chemistry and depth to the Broadway stage.

Under Rashad’s visionary direction, Purpose has already garnered significant praise. Its Chicago run earned three 2024 Equity Jeff Awards—Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding New Work for Jacobs-Jenkins, and Outstanding Director of a Play for Rashad—cementing its status as a theatrical triumph. Now, with a limited 19-week engagement running through July 6, 2025, the production promises to captivate Broadway audiences with its blend of humor, heart, and unflinching honesty.

For theatergoers across the African diaspora and beyond, Purpose resonates as a celebration of Black storytelling and a reflection on the complexities of legacy. Produced by a powerhouse team including David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the play underscores the vitality of Black voices in contemporary theater.

To make this cultural milestone accessible, Purpose offers rush ticket policies. Digital Rush tickets, priced at $45, are available via the TodayTix app starting at 9 a.m. on the day of each performance, while in-person rush tickets can be purchased at the Hayes Box Office (240 W 44th Street) when it opens—10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. on Sundays. Both options are limited, first-come, first-served, and capped at two tickets per person, ensuring more people can experience this landmark production.

As Africa.com shines a spotlight on global Black excellence, Purpose stands out as a must-see theatrical event. For more information, visit purposeonbroadway.com or follow the production on social media: TikTok (@purposeonbroadway), X (@PurposeBroadway), Facebook (Purpose on Broadway), and Instagram (@purposeonbroadway). This is a story of family, power, and purpose—not to be missed.