Qatar – The first phase of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant Project being implemented by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will be completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Ashghal, on its website said the project when completed will provide a cutting-edge treatment facility dedicated to industrial wastewater treatment in Qatar. ​”It will bring in a remarkable facelift in treating industrial wastewater,” Ashghal said. The project has made significant progress according to schedule.

Located about 2 km southwest of the Doha Industrial Area, the plant will receive industrial wastewater transported through tankers from industrial facilities located in the Doha Industrial Area and other places.

At an estimated cost of QR 693 mn, the plant is designed with integrated industrial wastewater treatment features and capabilities with an initial capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day. Ashghal has said this is with the possibility of future industrial expansion.​

The project earlier won the ‘Distinction’ Award from the British Safety Council and the ‘Gold Award’ from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for 2023, reflecting Ashghal’s efforts and desire to cooperate effectively with all its partners to implement the highest standards of worksite safety, raise awareness and encourage the adoption of best practices in the field. The recognition came after the project achieved 3.5 mn man-hours without injuries since the project’s commencement. The project received certification from ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management System and ISO 45001:2018 in Occupational Health and Safety Management. Ashghal requires that contractors provide a clear and integrated plan with specific standards and procedures to provide a healthy and safe working environment for workers.

Ashghal monitors contractors’ performance at worksites in all projects and requires them to submit periodic reports during projects to ensure adherence to these standards. Additionally, several initiatives have been implemented to enhance contractors’ safety culture, including by rewarding companies that are most committed to safety standards.

