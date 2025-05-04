Qatar has strongly rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office for what it called “inflammatory statements” that violate “basic standards of political and moral responsibility.”

In a post on X, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the country’s mediation efforts, stating: “Qatar’s principled foreign policy aligns with its role as a credible and impartial mediator.”

The Gulf nation emphasised its ongoing coordination with Egypt and the US to secure a ceasefire, deliver humanitarian aid, and pursue lasting peace based on “justice and humanity.”

The response came after Netanyahu’s office accused Qatar of “double talk” and demanded it choose between “civilization” and “Hamas barbarism.”