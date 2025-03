An observer hiding inside a black hole can eavesdrop on quantum objects outside it van van/Shutterstock

Quantum eavesdropping is possible across a black hole’s event horizon, one of the most impermeable cosmic boundaries – at least in one direction.

Daine Danielson at the University of Chicago, Illinois, wanted to know how the structure of space-time, the fabric of our reality, influences quantum objects. This led him and his colleagues to a thought experiment where two people, Alice and Bob, end up separated by one of space-time’s most extreme objects.