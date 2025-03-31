Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When your business has multiple paths forward, how do you know the right one? Before relying on gut instinct or flipping a coin, you might try this AI-powered decision-making tool that helps you effectively weigh your options and make smarter choices.

Just describe your current dilemma to the app and play out one or both possible decisions to see potential outcomes. AI technology helps you think a hundred steps ahead in a risk-free environment and avoid regrets. A SkillWee lifetime subscription is only $49.99 here—you won’t find a better price anywhere else (reg. $299.99).

The crystal ball for your business decisions

Maybe you’re debating a business partnership. Like any deal, there’s some good and bad, and it’s difficult to predict the outcome before making a real-world commitment. This is why SkillWee is so important.

After inputting the potential deal into the business strategy app, you can not only see the impact but also understand the pros, cons, and long-term impact of each choice. Example: If you accept the partnership, SkillWee may point out that you risk a hit to your reputation due to this company’s environmental practices.

SkillWee isn’t just for advice on large deals—you can consult this AI on leadership, communication, and marketing strategies. Try…

Experimenting with pricing and scaling

Handing crisis management

Strategic planning

