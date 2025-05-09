$1M grant awarded for wearable X-ray project

University of Queensland researchers are creating an X-ray detector that can be worn in hoodies or blankets to get a quick, accurate scan of children’s lungs.

Their project is adapting patented quantum dot hybrid glass into thin film strips that conform to the contour and movement of a child’s body.

It has received A$1.6 million ($1 million) grant funding over five years from the National Health and Medical Research Council to address difficulties in getting an accurate and high-resolution lung scan of children for such critical conditions as respiratory distress syndrome, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and chronic lung disease.

Grant recipient Jingwei Hou, associate professor of UQ’s School of Chemical Engineering, said their invention has potential use cases in medical imaging of other paediatric conditions and adult diseases.

TruScreen restarts business in India

ASX-listed TruScreen has reentered the Indian market after appointing a new distributor.

Local medical products distributor Renovate Biologicals approached the Australian company to become partners in promoting cervical cancer screening in India, where only approximately seven million tests were done in 2024, despite the condition being the second most prevalent cancer among Indian women and having an estimated annual cervical cancer diagnosis of 124,000.

TruScreen offers a portable and non-invasive AI-powered cervical cancer screening system, which has been recently deployed in a community-based program in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to screen 260,000 women.

Telstra Health launches CPD program

Telstra Health’s new program providing continuing professional development (CPD) points has gone live.

The first CPD activity on MedicalDirector, which has been approved by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, provides 11 points for managing patients with type 2 diabetes and comorbidities.

Best Practice goes to cloud

Practice management software developer Best Practice has announced its transition to cloud infrastructure.

In a statement, it disclosed its new cloud strategy, which focuses on improving its flagship software with cloud-based features, remote access capabilities, and enhanced data security through centralised data hosting.

New cloud features, which users can opt in to, are being introduced gradually; the first phase of rollout will see the launch of its mobile application in July, which will enable remote work. This will be followed by the release of a new cloud-based functionality in the PMS.